Smart High Pressure Coolant System

The VR8 Variable Volume High Pressure Coolant System from MP Systems only uses as much horsepower as is required to make set pressure, and automatically adjusts the gallons per minute output to maintain the desired set pressure.

In Booth 5722, MP Systems, Inc. (East Granby, CT) will introduce the new Model VR8 Variable Volume High Pressure Coolant System (HPCS). The VR8 is part of their new Variable Volume VR Series that is engineered to be extremely durable and energy efficient and allow users to take full advantage of the flexibility and range of capabilities found in today’s sophisticated machine tools. “The VR Series is more efficient, and only uses as much horsepower as is required to make set pressure,” said Sean Devlin, the product manager at MP Systems. “The high pressure system will automatically adjust the gallons per minute (gpm) output to maintain the desired set pressure.” Pressure can be adjusted from the VR system’s primary logic controller (PLC) and controlled by the machine’s M codes.

VR Series HPCSs have 50 gal or 70 gal vertical reservoirs, depending on the model, and can be used with water or oil-based coolants. All come with two quick-change large capacity filter bags, a machine installation kit, and a two-year parts warranty. The company works with end users’ machine tool distributors to determine the most suitable coolant systems for each machine and application. Business development manager Jill Taylor says the VR8 is competitively priced at $11,995, noting that installation is not included. The price is still about 30 percent less than similar HPCSs on the market, she adds. “We wanted to provide our users with a smart system that would allow them more range of capability for a great price,” noted Taylor. “The VR8 will give them a variable volume system, up to eight gallons per minute, along with up to four programmable pressure settings for a wide range of tooling applications.”

MP Systems, Inc., 34 Bradley Park Road, East Granby, CT 06026, 860-687-3410, www.mp-systems.net/vr.