Stick / TIG Welder Provides Greater Power in a Portable Package

Ideal for ship and offshore yards, construction, pipe, repair and maintenance and heavy fabrication, the easy to move Renegade ES 300i field welding machine from ESAB offers extreme power in a compact format with remote amperage control that extends operator range by providing high precision accuracy over long distances.

ESAB Welding and Cutting Products (Florence, KY) offers their new Renegade ES 300i Stick / TIG welder, an inverter-based Stick/TIG machine that offers extreme power in a compact format that weighs 33 lb, measures 12.6 in x 7.8 in x 18.11 in and produces a top output of 300 amps at 40 percent duty cycle. Easy-to-grab front, rear and top handles give the operator maximum flexibility for lifting the machine. Operators can easily pass obstacles, climb stairs, pass through manholes and lift the unit onto racks, making this an optimal welding machine for applications such as ship and offshore yards, construction, pipe, repair and maintenance and heavy fabrication.

“This is a next generation field welding machine, offering more power and a design that’s easier to move around any jobsite,” says Doug Smith, the product business manager for arc equipment at ESAB. “When Renegade can’t be located next to the work, its strong output enables the use of welding cables and work leads up to 300 ft, and a remote amperage control extends operator range by providing extreme accuracy over long distances.”

For added location flexibility, automatic voltage detection enables the machine to accept single- and three-phase primary power input ranging from 208V to 480V ±10 percent without any need to rewire the machine for different input voltages. The unique handle design offers built-in storage and security for the welding cables so operators can quickly pack up and go by wrapping the cables around the handles and locking them in with a dedicated shoulder strap. The machine’s rugged composite casing was designed to withstand the roughest environments and more mechanical impact than any other machine on the market.

Renegade has an amperage output range of 5 amps to 300 amps for Stick and TIG, including LiveTIG for TIG welding where HF ignition can’t be used. It can weld with Stick electrodes up to 1/4 in and has gouging capabilities with carbons up to 3/16 in diameter, making it the most powerful welder in its weight class. Performance features include Adjustable Hot Start, a synergic process that provides optimal energy during the starting sequence, improves strike performance and reduces sticking. Similarly, the Adjustable Arc Force function enables the operator to adjust the arc characteristics so that they are crisper or softer, tailoring the arc for different electrodes, applications and operator preference. Preferences can be stored in one of three memory functions.

“As a next-generation inverter, Renegade provides state-of-the-art weld control for a more stable arc, less spatter and improved arc starts and stops,” adds Smith.

