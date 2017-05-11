Strong Demand for U.S. Cutting Tools

Orders in March jumped 14 percent to $200.1 million as demand stayed strong across all market sectors.

May 11, 2017

March 2017 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $200.05 million according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI; Cleveland, OH) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology (McLean, VA). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report (CTMR) collaboration, was up 14.3 percent from February’s $174.98 million and up 8.4 percent when compared with the total of $184.57 million reported for March 2016. With a year-to-date total of $548.08 million, 2017 is up 5.9 percent when compared with 2016.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools. “The cutting tool industry reported numbers are supporting the positive feelings that exist in the domestic market,” says Brad Lawton, the chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group. “This is a very welcome improvement and support for the Trump Administration’s pro manufacturing policies.”

“It is clear that there is a much stronger customer demand across all sectors of the global market that we serve,” added Johan Israelsson, the president of Sandvik Hyperion (Fair Lawn, NJ). “Although there is some tendency to rebuild inventories as one driver, we are also experiencing an underlying market growth. It is especially encouraging to see optimism within the oil and gas industry after a very difficult period.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool.  Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012.  This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

www.uscti.com, www.amtonline.org

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Innovation Days Chicago
May 16 - 18, 2017
DMI MORI USA – Hoffman Estates, IL
Breakfast & Learn 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling – Hoffman Estates, IL
Open House: Able Machine Tool Sales
May 16 - 18, 2017
Able Machine Tool Sales Inc. – Agawam, MA
EASTEC 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
Eastern States Exposition – West Springfield, MA
Discover More With Mazak Northeast
May 16 - 17, 2017
Mazak Northeast Technology Center – Windsor Locks, CT
See All Events »
Social Media