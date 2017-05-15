Test Drive Flap Discs, Win a New Mustang GT

Walter Surface Technologies customers who purchase a specially-marked ten-pack of Flexsteel flap discs get a chance to win a special prize.

Walter Surface Technologies (Windsor, CT), a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies, is excited to announce the launch of their “Test Drive Flexsteel™, Take Home a Mustang GT” contest. Starting May 15, 2017, and open across the United States and Canada, customers who purchase a specially-marked ten-pack of Flexsteel flap discs will find a promo code inside and will have the opportunity to enter here to be eligible to win the grand prize – a 2018 Ford Mustang GT – or 75 other prizes.

As the newest addition to their industry-leading family of trimmable flap discs, Flexsteel features a unique zirconia abrasive grain that self-sharpens with less pressure than ordinary flap discs. This means it won’t bog down the grinder or glaze under heavy load. In turn, it helps improve on-the-job productivity and achieve better results. These flap discs offer a fast removal rate on steel and the trimmable backing pad extends disc life. The product performs exceptionally well in metal fabrication, construction, and MRO applications.

“Flexsteel is absolutely worth a test drive,” asserted Dan Pirro, the vice president of marketing at Walter Surface Technologies. “The association with the Mustang GT is a natural fit. Like the iconic Mustang, Flexsteel is a best-in-class product that will positively surprise. We want metalworking professionals to test the product in their facilities so they can experience the speed, power, and performance for themselves. And they might just take home a beautiful new 2018 Mustang GT!”

Specially-marked Flexsteel flap discs are available from participating distributors. To find a distributor and to get full contest details, please click here . This contest closes November 15, 2017.

