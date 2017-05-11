Tooling Systems that Improve Clamping Capabilities, Faster Changeovers

Available in standard and ultra-precision varieties, the ER collet system from Rego-Fix is ideal for a variety of machining applications, including boring, milling, reaming, tapping and grinding.

In Booth 5320, Rego-Fix Tool Corporation (Indianapolis, IN) will feature tooling technologies that securely clamp tools in a wide variety of applications, enhance clamping capabilities and speed tool changing. They will showcase their powRgrip® Toolholding Collet system, ER collets, SwissQuick ER-to-ER adaptors and micRun® clamping system. The powRgrip system relies on the interference between holder and collet to generate its clamping force. Unlike other clamping systems where heat or hydraulics are used to expand the material, the powRgrip uses the mechanical properties of the holder material to generate tremendous gripping force with run-out below 0.0001 in. Interchangeable collets are available from 1/8 in up to 1 in, including metric sizes, and will hold both carbide and HSS tools.

Available in standard and ultra-precision varieties, the ER collet system is ideal for a variety of machining applications, including boring, milling, reaming, tapping and grinding. Invented in 1973, this innovative and flexible collet system is the most widely used and accepted clamping system in the world. SwissQuick ER-to-ER adapters allow users to preset tooling offline and replace worn tools in seconds, thereby reducing downtime and increasing productivity on Swiss-style machines. These short “miniature” toolholders feature a larger solid ER body on the back end that remains in the machine and a smaller ER series cavity in front that allows for the shortest, most rigid ER-to-ER reduction available. This design makes them ideal for automation and lights-out operations because the need to touch off the tools after a routine change is eliminated.

As the most accurate collet system for high speed machining on the market, the micRun system delivers superior, high-precision clamping. It’s available in standard taper types with internal or peripheral cooling and comprises three precision-tailored and matched components: micRun collets, micRun clamping nuts, and micRun toolholders. When used together in compliance with recommended tightening torque, the components create higher transferable torque compared to other precision collet systems and provide a TIR of less than 0.00012 in at 3 x D. The system’s Clamping Nuts have a special surface treatment that increases the clamping force, and a special thread design keeps the nut aligned with the holder to improve repeatability and rigidity in challenging applications.

Rego-Fix Tool Corporation, 7752 Moller Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, 317-870-5959, Fax: 317-870-5955, www.rego-fix.com.