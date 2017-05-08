Totally Remote Floodwelding Safety

Using the RC-17 Fly-By-Wire Welding process from Weld Mold, operators can perform totally remote floodwelding from the safety of a temperature-controlled environment while maintaining total control of the welding operation and best welding procedures.

With the new patent-pending RC-17 Fly-By-Wire Welding process from Weld Mold Company (Brighton, MI), operators are now able to perform totally remote floodwelding from the safety of a temperature-controlled environment, while maintaining total control of the welding operation and long established best welding procedures. Operators are protected from heat, smoke, fumes and radiation, and will no longer have to worry about the safety and health issues that often result.

With the RC-17, operators maintain full accountability of weld time while recording the welding process. The software-controlled process offers repeat modes and is fully programmable. Template overlays facilitate the ease of operation. There are other side benefits as well. The RC-17 is a high-tech and high deposition process that will appeal to iGen, GenZ and Centennial gaming employees. To support the new RC-17 Fly-By-Wire Welding process, a full manual is offered.

With offices in Brighton, China and Korea, Weld Mold is an internationally recognized manufacturer of high-quality custom systems for general welding applications and forge welding, including a full line of specialty high-alloy welding electrodes, cored wire and solid wire product solutions for welding and floodwelding, with specially designed machinery to facilitate the floodwelding process.

