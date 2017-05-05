Two-Speed Portable Mag Drill Makes Deep Holes in Solid Steel or Stacked Plates

Ideal for drilling up to six-inch deep holes, the HMD918 portable magnetic drill from Hougen has a pressurized two-gallon coolant bottle that easily attaches to the drill arbor and provides pressurized coolant to the cutter, no matter the position of the drill.

Hougen Manufacturing, Inc. (Swartz Creek, MI) has released their new HMD918 portable magnetic drill that offers a major upgrade to the depth of cut. The HMD918 has a high torque motor and extended six-inch drilling depth to give metal fabricators more options to drill deep holes in steel, whether it is a solid piece of material or multiple stacked plates. The drill includes a pressurized coolant bottle and system. The two-gallon bottle easily attaches to the drill arbor and provides pressurized coolant to the cutter, no matter the position of the drill.

This drill includes many other standard features, such as the mag drill pilot light for low light conditions that allows the operator to line up the hole more quickly and accurately in all lighting levels. Powering the drill is a proprietary high torque two-speed motor. The two speeds help to maximize tool life and increase torque when using large diameter cutters and meet the high torque requirement when drilling deep holes. The two-stage magnet increases magnetic holding power by 30 percent when the drill motor is turned on to save energy and increase magnet life.

Additional features that make this drill easier to use include a new larger housing and with an ergonomic carrying handle, a spot to hold the hex wrench, reversible feed handles and a D-ring on the back of the magnet for quickly attaching the safety chain. The HMD918 weighs only 44.2 lb, measures 26-5/16 in H x 7-1/2 in W x 12-13/16 in L and provides drilling capacities from 13/16 in up to 2 in (21 mm to 50 mm) diameter and 6 in (152 mm) depth of cut. The drill has an electrical rating of 13.5A and 250/450 rpm motor.

Made in the U.S., the HMD918 also incorporates exclusive features to insure a safe work environment, including a no-adjustment safety switch that shuts down the drill motor if lift of the magnetic base is detected, plus an LED indicator that monitors this sensor and alerts if the switch is not engaged. A two-stage Power On switch prevents drill rotation unless the magnet has first been engaged and, in the case of a power interruption, safety circuitry will keep the drill motor off after power is restored until the start button is manually depressed.

