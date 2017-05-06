Ultra-High Precision Rotary Tables for Milling Applications

In Booth 5459, the Swiss-manufactured pL Lehmann 500 series of modular multi-axis rotary tables from EXSYS Tool, Inc. (San Antonio, FL) allows users to upgrade a vertical machining center to significantly increase productivity without incurring the expense of a new machine. Adaptable to nearly any workpiece or production situation, these tables are available in four basic models that can be assembled into as many as 240 different configurations. More than 20 different clamping methods and behind-the-spindle accessories that include rotary unions, special clamping cylinders and angular position measuring systems further extend the system’s adaptability.

EXSYS is the exclusive supplier for pL Lehmann tables in North America. These compact tables consume a minimum of space in the machine work envelope, facilitating optimal tool access to the workpiece. Despite their space-efficient dimensions, the tables and spindles offer strong resistance to pull-out torque and axial force while providing high levels of clamping torque. Engineered for low power consumption and light weight, the tables feature IP67 rated enclosures. Both single-spindle and multi-spindle tables are available in 4-axis and 4/5-axis versions. Swiveling-bridge-style 4-axis tables employ the roto-FIX clamping yoke for machining of multiple parts. The tables’ backlash-free preloaded gear drives (PGD) provide both high torque and high rotation speeds, with spindles capable of 47 rpm to 111 rpm and cycle times for 90 deg of 0.34 sec. pL Lehmann 5-axis tables operate in simultaneous machining or productivity-enhancing 3+2 positioning modes.

EXSYS Tool, Inc., 11654 Corporate Lake Boulevard, San Antonio, FL 33576, 800-397-9748, www.exsys-tool.com.