Ultra-High Precision Waterjet Cutting

The MicroMAX Gen 2 abrasive waterjet system from OMAX comes standard with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head to achieve virtually zero taper and is capable of a positioning accuracy of less than five microns.

In Booth 1106, OMAX Corporation (Kent, WA) will perform live cutting demonstrations on their next-generation MicroMAX Gen 2 abrasive waterjet system that is capable of a positioning accuracy of less than five microns. The system now comes standard with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head to achieve virtually zero taper. Contributing to the ultra-high precision capability of the MicroMAX is a proprietary linear traction drive system that utilizes optical encoders. Protective bellows seal off all precision components inside the system and the machine’s rigid construction minimizes vibration, enhancing its accuracy. A catcher tank cooling package is now an available option to keep the water at a steady 72 deg F, preventing the work material from expanding and contracting during machining.

The MicroMAX can machine virtually any material in a wide variety of thicknesses. The cold-cutting nature of waterjet machining means there is no heat-affected zone (HAZ) and therefore no change to the material properties. Waterjets can handle materials that are difficult to cut with lasers and EDMs and make an excellent complement to other machine tools. A Rotary Axis accessory can be added to this system for full 6-axis machining. The MicroMAX has a small footprint and a steel, epoxy-coated enclosure with sliding doors for quiet, clean machining. A mobile work station with easy-to-use controller software provides the operator with convenient set-up and monitoring capability.

