Ultrafast Laser Cutting of Micro-Features

Ideal for the ablation of electronics, medical, energy storage and industrial parts via drilling, surface texturing, and cutting, the Lightning Bolt 2000 laser system from Preco micro machines highly accurate micro-features on metallic, ceramic and polymer materials.

Preco Inc. (Somerset, WI) announces the Lightning Bolt 2000 laser system for processing of highly accurate micro-features on metallic, ceramic and polymer materials. This system is customizable to accommodate a wide range of IR, Green and UV wave lengths and nanosecond, picosecond and femtosecond lasers and can be configured for a shop’s specific process requirements. Typical processes include ablation via drilling, surface texturing, and cutting. Common markets are the electronics, medical, energy storage and industrial sectors. The Lighting Bolt 2000 system utilizes a PC controller based on the Windows® operating system and has a full graphical CAD interface with the ability to import common file types, such as AutoCAD® DWG and DXF format. Processing files can also be generated inside AcuBeam™ software.

The system utilizes galvo motion for high speed, high accurate laser processing. The typical galvo processing area for micro machining is 50 mm x 50 mm. The galvo is fixed on a Z-axis above a precision XY table. All of these components are mounted on a highly stabile granite base. The processing area can easily be tiled together to allow processing over the full range of the mm x 150 mm XY motion. Other options include a wide range of XY stages, galvo processing areas, rotary stages, vision registration, inspection and robotics. “This type of laser platform offers a wide range of capabilities, from the lab to the production floor, all incorporating the best of today’s highly efficient, cold processing lasers,” says David Plourde, the executive vice president of Preco.

