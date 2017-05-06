Upgrading Safety Equipment in High School Machine Shops

Rockford Systems launches a campaign to help raise funding and student awareness of the importance of machine safeguarding.

Recognizing that the future of American manufacturing lies with today’s youth, Rockford Systems, LLC (Rockford, IL) has launched a “Selfie for Safety” campaign to help raise student awareness of the importance of machine safeguarding and to help fund the upgrading of safety equipment in the machine shops of several local high schools in Rockford, where the company’s headquarters is located.

Hosted on Rockford Systems’ Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook pages, the campaign encourages students, machinists, Do-It-Yourselfers, manufacturers or anyone who uses machinery and values safety to submit a “selfie” of themselves standing next to their favorite machine. For every “Selfie for Safety” that they receive, the company will donate money towards conducting a full survey of a local high school’s machine shop to determine the safeguarding equipment required for OSHA/ANSI/NFPA 79 compliance, as well as the purchase and installation of that equipment.

Everyone who posts a Selfie for Safety will receive a free company T-shirt and be recognized by their peers for their contribution. The company hopes to expand the Selfie for Safety program to include additional high schools nationwide. “Our goal is to fully safeguard all four public high schools in our hometown within the next three years,” said Carrie Halle, the vice president of marketing for Rockford Systems. “We will also be teaching proper safety techniques to students who are the future of American manufacturing.”

To participate in the “Selfie for Safety” campaign, follow these four easy steps:

Take a selfie standing next to any metal fabrication machine (either at work*, school or home)

Post your pic on Rockford Systems’ Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitteror Facebook pages

Tag your pic #selfieforsafety

Get a free T-shirt by providing your fulfillment information** at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/selfieforsafety

Your participation will show the world that you care about machine safety. As your partner in safety, the company looks forward to promoting the safe future of American manufacturing.

*Please check with your company’s social media policy.

**Please allow 4-6 weeks for processing, while supplies last, limit one shirt per person.

www.rockfordsystems.com/selfieforsafety