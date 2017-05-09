Versatile Redesigned 5-Axis Gundrilling Machine for Complex Hole Patterns

The redesigned DeHoff 2072TC gundrilling machine from Kays Engineering features a cast iron drill head base with hardened and ground steel box ways, plus hand-scraped and fitted saddle, gibs, and straps.

In Booth 1017, Kays Engineering, Inc. (Marshall, MO) will feature their redesigned DeHoff 2072TC gundrilling machine with 5-axis capability. The gundrilling spindle is mounted on a traveling column to provide the X-axis and Y-axis movement. A CAT 40 spindle is also mounted on the traveling column to enable secondary operations like milling and tapping. This machine is ideal for drilling complex hole patterns like those seen in heat exchangers, manifolds and molds. The 2072TC has a 2 in (50.8 mm) gundrilling capacity and a 72 in (1,829 mm) slide travel. The traveling column provides 60 in (1,524 mm) of X-axis travel and 46 In (1,168 mm) of Y-axis travel. Workpiece fixturing options include a stationary T-slot table and a rotary table with self-centering hydraulic vises. The rotary table provides B-axis rotation, and is mounted on a W-axis slide to provide clearance when rotating a long workpiece. Load capacity for the entire work table is 9,000 lb (4,082 kg).

The DeHoff 2072TC features a cast iron drill head base with hardened and ground steel box ways, plus hand-scraped and fitted saddle, gibs, and straps (versus linear guide ways and milled surfaces). This results in superior vibration damping, extended tool life, and improved accuracy and surface finish. Standard elements are also included on this machine, such as a high-pressure coolant system and Beckhoff controls with G-Code programming capability. DeHoff multi-axis gundrilling machines are built-to-order by Kays Engineering in their Marshall facility.

Kays Engineering, Inc., 900 Industrial Drive, Marshall, MO 65340, 660-886-9929, matt.kays@kays-dehoff.com, www.kays-dehoff.com.