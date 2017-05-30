Vertical Machining of Aerospace, Mold and Die, Medical and Automotive Parts

The new generation, fully digital Bridgeport XT 630 5-Axis high speed vertical machining center from Hardinge is ideal for machining parts used in aerospace, mold and die, medical and automotive applications.

Hardinge Inc. (Elmira, NY) offers their new generation Bridgeport XT 630 5-Axis vertical machining center, a fully digital, high quality machine tool designed to achieve maximum capacity and performance in the aerospace, mold and die, medical and automotive industries and other manufacturing sectors. This machine has been developed to provide a powerful and precise solution to meet the requirements of the most demanding metal cutting user. Manufactured from quality-sourced grey cast iron of the highest standards, this machine offers a highly sophisticated, yet user-friendly Siemens 840D control with a 19 in LCD. Travels are X-axis 762 mm (30 in), Y-axis 630 mm (24.8 in), Z-axis 610 mm (24 in), A: 30 deg to -120 deg, and C-axis 360 deg.

Standard machine equipment includes many popular items, such as a Big Plus CT40 spindle; 15,000 rpm direct-coupled spindle with oil chiller; coolant chip flush system; three-color stack light; 24 tool swing-arm ATC; through-ball screw chiller; preparation for through spindle coolant (with rotary union); remote MPG hand wheel; auto central grease lubrication and an A-axis encoder. Options include through-spindle coolant (280 psi), X/Y/Z linear scale, coolant system with chip conveyor, part probe, tool probe, C-axis rotary encoder, dynamic collision monitoring, tool changer option 40, 48, and 60 and a mist collector. “This machine is priced as a productive 5 face (4+1 axes) vertical machining center although it includes the high degree of sophistication and functionality of the simultaneous 5-axis machining platform it is,” noted Brooke Sykes, the director of sales and customer services in North America for Hardinge.

