VR Technology Improves End Effector Production Accuracy and Speed for Pressroom Stamping

DESTACO (Auburn Hills, MI) has launched their new Accelerate® Vision Virtual Reality (VR) digital design solutions tool that takes advantage of the latest advances in VR technology to work in the production of their Accelerate Collection end effector components that can be assembled into custom solutions for most pressroom stamping applications. As the speed of manufacturing continues to increase, the design process for these components must also be accelerated while meeting strict demands regarding die-making and tooling accuracy and precision. By utilizing the Accelerate Vision VR digital design tool at the beginning of the design process, the company can precisely build an end effector based on customer-supplied models and also provide detailed information and data to die makers so they can streamline their design and review process. The result is tooling that is accurate with an overall improvement in product quality for the end-user.

“Upon design review, this tool allows us to create complete process simulations,” explained Stefan Eggers, the vice president of global sales and service at DESTACO. “This key analysis and simulation enables us to capture interface positioning, additional collision points and maximize the press speed. After detailed simulation analysis is verified, we can move to accurately build and validate the end effector tool.” The Accelerate Vision VR tool is part of the suite of Accelerate® Digital Solutions, which also includes simulation and manufacturing components. These Digital Solutions also allow the use of robot-assisted production cells during manufacturing operations, with the robot possessing the capability to increase the precision in which parts are built without the need for samples or 2D drawings. Once the construction of the component is complete, it goes through a laser-validation process to confirm that all measurements are in compliance with the approved design.

The company has also debuted their new family of GTB Series Servo Positioning Rotary Tables as the first products to be launched as part of their technical partnership with Techno Dynamics, Inc. (TDI), a Japan-based company and leader in the development of motion solutions. “We have a 100-year history and an outstanding track record of developing highly engineered systems to help shops around the world achieve unparalleled precision and productivity,” said Byron J. Paul, the president of DESTACO. “These GTB Series Rotary Tables expand our technology base and advance our systems to the market. Users will have a full range of options, from traditional, proven mechanical fixed-function rotary tables to fully flexible servomotor-based rotary tables for use in changing operating environments and applications.”

The GTB Series features a roller-gear drive and is a lifetime-lubricated system that has been designed and engineered to deliver high torque with high speed and motion flexibility to meet the demanding payload requirements in a wide variety of general industrial rotary table applications. Available in four models – GTB40, GTB63, GTB80 and GTB100 – the GTB units are 34 percent lower in height and 64 percent lower in weight when compared to competitive models, while being able to deliver 1.4 times the torque. Each unit’s lifetime-lubrication design also eliminates the need for maintenance.

“These new rotary tables produce a very high torque that is comparable to much larger units, but in a very compact size,” noted Matt Girand, the vice president of research, development and engineering at DESTACO. “In addition, these units can be mounted in both vertical and horizontal orientations, which is a significant benefit since the user does not have to worry about changing the application or purchasing a different unit.” In addition to flexible orientation, each model can support a wide range of off-the-shelf servomotors for maximum motion flexibility and performance. Each size features a direct motor coupling that eliminates backlash, which is a crucial consideration in high-accuracy rotary table applications. An optional gear reducer is available for applications that require increased torque.

