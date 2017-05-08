Walter USA Receives Award for Excellence

They receive the American Eagle Excellence in Industry award from by the Industrial Supply Association.

Walter USA, LLC (Waukesha, WI) together with channel partner Engman-Taylor Company, Inc. (Menomonie Falls, WI) has won the American Eagle Excellence in Industry award presented by the Industrial Supply Association (ISA; Philadelphia, PA) and given based on contributions to industry. The award was presented at the association’s 2017 Annual Convention held in Denver.

Walter and Engman-Taylor collaborated to revamp production processes for Mennie Machine Company, Inc. (Mark, IL), a Tier One automotive supplier, and ultimately provided over $1.4 million in savings for the company in the first year on its fuel pump housing head production. Difficulties with production and profitability goals on this component included long cycle time, excessive deburring requirements, inconsistent tool life and varying costs. Walter used Walter Multiply, a comprehensive program to analyze the entire existing production process. Based on the findings, the project team decided to pursue a full productivity solutions package that included complete part reprocessing, an improved tooling package and new cutting parameters.

The new process, programming and tooling package reduced cycle time by 32 percent and tooling costs by 15 percent, along with eliminating three machines and some manual deburring from the process. As a result of all the changes, the scrap rate and tool breakage was reduced significantly, while improving the overall quality of the finished product. “Our ability to be able to precisely and accurately predict what we can do in processes is phenomenal. Working with cutting edge tools, software and knowledge bases is the reason why we were able to accomplish so much,” said Muff Tanriverdi, the president of Walter USA.

