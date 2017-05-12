WARDJet Partners with Google to Increase Economic Impact in Ohio

The waterjet manufacturer employs over 90 local residents and provides repeat business for many local businesses and hardworking business owners.

May 12, 2017

WARDJet Inc. (Tallmadge OH), a vertically-integrated waterjet manufacturer, has been featured in Google’s annual Economic Impact Report to represent Ohio as an advocate of economic growth. Google reports that in 2016 their search and advertising tools have helped more than 1.5 million businesses provide $222 billion of economic activity. Of that, $4.28 billion was generated in WARDJet’s home state of Ohio.

“Early on, we decided that our true measure of success would be providing sustained employment for our employees and associates,” explains Wayne Silasi, the marketing communications manager at WARDJet. “Through our partnership with Google and using their toolset, we can confidently say we have and will continue to provide this type of stability.”

The company has spent over 22 years contributing to Ohio’s economy by implementing and growing a local supply chain. Within the walls of their Ohio-based production facility, WARDJet employs over 90 local residents and provides repeat business for many local businesses and hardworking business owners.

For more information about WARDJet and Google’s Economic Impact Report, please click here.

www.wardjet.com

