Absolute Machine Tools Names New Regional Sales Manager

Alex Churbock is now responsible for their machine tool sales in the Western and Southern U.S. 

June 7, 2017

Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. (Lorain, OH) has named Alex Churbock as a regional sales manager for the Western and Southern U.S.  He joined the machine tool business in 2013 as an intern at Cage & Gear Machine (Canton, OH).  In 2104, he was hired by Chinese machine tool OEM, Neway CNC-USA (Stafford, TX) as a sales engineer and was promoted to national sales manager in 2015. There, Churbock quickly increased machine tool unit sales from 12 machines to nearly 90 machines and grew the distribution organization from five distributors to 25 nationwide.

The president of Absolute Machine Tools, Steve Ortner said, “We are delighted to have Alex join our team. His wide experience, from machining on the shop floor to interacting with customers in sales and then managing national machine tool sales efforts, will be a great advantage to our customers as well as to our company.”

www.absolutemachine.com

