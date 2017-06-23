Acieta Names New CEO

Robert "Robby" Komljenovic is their new chairman and chief executive officer.

After more than 30 years in the automation industry, Kent Lorenz is retiring as the chief executive officer of Acieta, LLC (Pewaukee, WI) and looking forward to spending more time with family and serving the community by participating in multiple boards for industry and non-profits. Robert “Robby” Komljenovic has been appointed the new chairman and chief executive officer of the company. Originally born and educated in Germany, Komljenovic has 25 years of experience in the machine tool systems industry in roles such as engineering, sales, sales management and executive leadership.

“Robby’s teambuilding and accountability management style is a great fit in this very dynamic industry,” said Lorenz. “He has proven team leadership skills and business development expertise in the manufacturing systems marketplace. He will continue to lead our relentless drive to deliver cutting-edge automation systems that make manufacturing businesses more competitive in both local and global markets.”

“Automation, and specifically robot tending, can be found in every aspect of life,” noted Komljenovic. “From the traditional machine load/unload assistance in manufacturing to construction material processing and packaging logistics, applications are endless. It is our responsibility and duty to limit human exposure to dangerous and hazardous tasks by increasing the use of reliable robots. We follow our passion to create a better quality of life in the workplace for our customers. As partners, we position them to become even more attractive places to work at and create a positive future for businesses growth and job security for their employees.”

www.acieta.com