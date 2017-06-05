Acu-Rite Launches New Website

Machine shops interested in precision measurement in the form of quality digital readout systems, premium glass scales, and best-in-class CNC milling controls now have a strong online resource in the new website by Acu-Rite (Schaumburg, IL). As part of the family of companies of Heidenhain Corporation (Schaumburg, IL) that has served the machining industry for nearly 50 years, this new user-friendly site not only showcases their latest products, but is also an important source for software uploads, training information, instructional videos and more.

The new website is easier to navigate than their past site, allowing visitors to quickly locate information in various categories. Besides offering a modern look at current products and specs, the site showcases helpful videos, user training dates, actual in-field applications, and FAQs. New software uploads for products such as the popular MILLPWR G2 CNC control are now easily found, and are free to customers. Also, details about the popular School Discount Program are now clearly available online. This new development is part of Acu-Rite’s goal to provide world-class service for their customers.

www.acu-rite.com