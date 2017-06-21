AIMS Metrology Achieves Accreditation for Calibration

AIMS Metrology (Dayton, OH), an OEM for coordinate measuring machines, has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation for calibration from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board that covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods.

“A large number of manufacturers for the automotive and transportation markets have to meet different quality and MIL standards that require gauges and CMMs that are calibrated by an ISO/IEC 17025:2005-accredited facility,” says Robert Miller, the quality manager and applications engineer for AIMS. “We are a customer-centric organization. Earning accreditation allows us to satisfy quality system requirements our customers need to in order to meet their own standards.”

AIMS manufactures and assembles their CMMs in the U.S. Their laboratory-grade Revolution LM can be equipped for touch or non-contact inspection. Unlike other vision systems on the market, it features the Renishaw REVO 2. The Revolution HB, designed and built around Renishaw PH20 5-axis technology, is the only mobile 5-axis CMM on the market. AIMS CMI builds custom gauges based on customer requirements removing the need to limit sizes.

