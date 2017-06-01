An Alternative to Custom Hard Gaging for Measuring Small Precision Parts

With a stable granite structure and an air bearing motion system, the rugged and industrialized QVI FlexPoint high accuracy flexible gaging system from Optical Gaging Products replaces uses a touch trigger or scanning probe sensors to measure small precision parts and eliminate the investment in custom hard gaging.

The QVI® FlexPoint™ high accuracy flexible gaging system from Optical Gaging Products (OGP®; Rochester, NY) is a rugged and industrialized alternative to custom hard gaging that is designed to measure small precision parts. With the stability of a granite structure and an air bearing motion system, FlexPoint is equally at home on the shop floor or in the QC laboratory. It offers touch trigger or scanning probe sensors and is available in two models with XYZ measurement volumes of 160 mm x 100 mm x 160 mm or 220 mm x 160 mm x 220 mm, respectively. The system is equipped with QVI ZONE3® premium CAD-based 3D metrology software.

Optical Gaging Products, 850 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621, 585-758-1300, Fax: 585-506-4307, info@ramoptical.com, www.ramoptical.com.