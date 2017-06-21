Arno Adds Technical Engineering Support for Midwest Region

Kevin McCabe is their new regional technical support engineer for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

Arno Werkzeuge USA LLC (Harvard, IL), the North American headquarters and branch of Arno Werkzeuge GmbH (Ostfildern, Germany), a high precision manufacturer of cutting tools, part-off, grooving, positive and negative style turning inserts, screw and Swiss-style turning systems, announced that they have hired Kevin S. McCabe as their new regional technical support engineer for the Midwest region of the country. He will be providing technical sales, engineering and training activities for their range of cutting tools over a four-state territory, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

McCabe has extensive experience across technical sales, design engineering and manufacturing engineering disciplines, with over 35 years of industry experience in the metalworking, manufacturing, and cutting tools industry. As an industry expert, he has worked at machine tool and cutting tool OEMs and machine shops and has also earned certificates of achievement and various degrees through additional training, course work and education curriculum on cutting tools, machining, drafting, CAD programming, technical product management, operations, sales management, P&L management and distribution management.

“We’re excited to have Kevin join our team with his incredible depth and comprehensive cutting tools knowledge and expertise,” said Keith Stroup, the business development manager at Arno USA. “He will be a tremendous asset in growing and expanding our presence in the Midwest. Our customers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri will benefit greatly from his technical engineering assistance, training and support for our cutting tools and inserts.”

In his new capacity, McCabe will operate out of the Arno USA and H.B. Rouse corporate and manufacturing facility located in Harvard. Mr. He currently resides in Pekin, IL.

