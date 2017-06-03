Atlas Technologies Delivers New Transport System for High Temperature Die Transport

They developed a Steerable Trackless Cart for Weber Metals to transport pre-heated dies used in forging.

Atlas Technologies (Fenton, MI) developed and completed a Steerable Trackless Cart that will transport pre-heated dies for Weber Metals, Inc. (Paramount, CA), a preferred supplier to a wide range of global industrial markets providing reliable high quality forgings. The project was awarded in November of 2016 to create and build this conceptual cart. Atlas designed the Steerable Trackless Cart to withstand extremely high temperatures involved in the forging process. The structural steel design will tolerate temperatures up to 800 deg F. The cart features an insulated barrier for heat sensitive components to shield from the extreme heat.

The manually-controlled cart has a weight capacity of 50,000 lb and is capable of handling and maneuvering pre-heated dies from furnace to forging within the user’s factory using a wireless handheld pendant controller. “We are extremely proud and excited that Weber Metals chose us to develop this technology for their production needs,” said Andy Basgall, the general manager of Atlas Technologies. “We appreciate their confidence in our ability to provide a new-style transport system demonstrated through this order award. We look forward to exceeding their expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance.”

