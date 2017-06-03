Atlas Technologies Delivers New Transport System for High Temperature Die Transport

They developed a Steerable Trackless Cart for Weber Metals to transport pre-heated dies used in forging.

June 3, 2017

Atlas Technologies (Fenton, MI) developed and completed a Steerable Trackless Cart that will transport pre-heated dies for Weber Metals, Inc. (Paramount, CA), a preferred supplier to a wide range of global industrial markets providing reliable high quality forgings. The project was awarded in November of 2016 to create and build this conceptual cart. Atlas designed the Steerable Trackless Cart to withstand extremely high temperatures involved in the forging process. The structural steel design will tolerate temperatures up to 800 deg F. The cart features an insulated barrier for heat sensitive components to shield from the extreme heat.

The manually-controlled cart has a weight capacity of 50,000 lb and is capable of handling and maneuvering pre-heated dies from furnace to forging within the user’s factory using a wireless handheld pendant controller. “We are extremely proud and excited that Weber Metals chose us to develop this technology for their production needs,” said Andy Basgall, the general manager of Atlas Technologies. “We appreciate their confidence in our ability to provide a new-style transport system demonstrated through this order award. We look forward to exceeding their expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance.”

www.atlastechnologies.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking (Spanish)
June 4 - 7, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
June 6 - 8, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
GF Machining Solutions Open House
June 6 - 7, 2017
GF Machining Solutions – Lincolnshire, IL
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
June 11 - 17, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
ESPRIT Worldwide Conference 2017
June 12 - 16, 2017
Sheraton Universal Hotel – Universal City, CA
See All Events »
Social Media