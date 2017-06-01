Automatic 3-Axis CNC Measurement of Small Parts and Features

Ideal for fast, high precision measurement of very small parts and features, the QVI SparkMVP fully automatic 3-axis CNC dimensional measurement system from RAM Optical Instrumentation combines a compact, reliable measurement platform with a high resolution fixed-lens optics system and Measure-X software to configure the magnification and field-of-view size for optimal performance on each measuring application.

The high performance QVI® SparkMVP fully automatic 3-axis CNC dimensional measurement system from RAM Optical Instrumentation (Rochester, NY) combines a compact and reliable measurement platform with a high resolution fixed-lens optics system to provide the precision needed for measurement of very small parts and features. Interchangeable lenses let you configure the magnification and field-of-view size for optimal performance on each measurement application. SparkMVP systems offer fully automatic 3-axis CNC operation for manufacturing quality control. The digital megapixel color camera provides high resolution images and the added flexibility of three digital zoom levels, while its three standard light sources provide optimal illumination for measurement of fine features.

In addition, this system offers an optional through-the-lens laser with no offset between the laser and optical paths, reducing stage motion and providing overall faster measurements. Optional focus grid projector and touch probe extend SparkMVP capabilities to a broad range of applications. System measurement volumes range from 200 mm x 150 mm x 150 mm to 300 mm x 300 mm x 150 mm. SparkMVP is equipped with Measure-X®, the world’s most popular metrology software.

RAM Optical Instrumentation, 850 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621, 585-544-0400, Fax: 585-544-8092, info@ogpnet.com, www.ogpnet.com.