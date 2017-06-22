Beckwood Engineer Receives Professional Engineering License

Will Pisoni, a mechanical engineer with the company, is now a licensed PE.

Beckwood Press Company (St. Louis, MO), a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic presses and automation systems and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, is proud to announce that mechanical engineer Will Pisoni recently passed the Principles and Practice of Engineering: Machine Design and Materials Exam, earning the title of Professional Engineer (PE).

The PE Exam is administered by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES), a non-profit organization composed of engineering and surveying licensing boards representing the U.S. and its territories. By developing a system for professional licensure, NCEES is able to enforce standards that restrict engineering practice to qualified individuals who have met specific qualifications in education, work experience, and exams.

In 2012, Will passed the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam that is one of the many prerequisites needed to become a PE. He also spent over 150 hours gaining extensive knowledge on a variety of topics, including engineering science and mechanics, material properties and strengths, manufacturing processes, and mechanical components. To maintain his license, Will must complete 30 hours of continuing education units (CEUs) and submit proof of attendance to the Missouri professional board every two years.

“This achievement furthers our commitment to engineering presses that are safe and reliable,” said Adam Strein, the engineering manager at Beckwood Press. “We are extremely proud of Will and his dedication to reaching this milestone.” Will received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Parks College at St. Louis University in 2012. He is also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and authored a peer-edited technical paper published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

www.beckwoodpress.com