Belden Builds New Production Facility

The newly constructed 40,000 sq ft factory will accommodate leading-edge manufacturing technologies, lean equipment layout and automated workflow.

Belden Universal (Broadview, IL), a leading manufacturer of custom universal joints and highly specialized mechanical power transmission products, has announced plans to move into their new, state-of-the-art production facility.

Construction of the new, 40,000 sq ft factory is progressing rapidly in Hillside, IL, in close proximity to the company’s current headquarters in Broadview. Relocation will proceed in staged phases this fall and are expected to conclude by late 2017.

The expansion was fueled by their steady growth over the last two decades, necessitating larger space for employees and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment.

“We are extremely proud to move into our new building in the very near future. The larger, modern facility will allow us to continue delivering highly innovative products and quality service to our customers and provide an improved work environment to our employees,” stated Perry Sainati, the company’s president.

The newly constructed factory will accommodate leading-edge manufacturing technologies, lean equipment layout and automated workflow, resulting in increased efficiency, healthier margins and better overall customer experience. Ergonomic design throughout the building will further enhance employee productivity and job satisfaction.

Close proximity to Interstates I-290, 294 and 88 will additionally benefit customers, suppliers and employees. The new address will be made public closer to the move-in date.

