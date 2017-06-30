Advertisement

BLM Group USA Opens New Headquarters and Tech Center

The new 75,000 sq ft facility provides greater access for customers to explore the company’s products, services and technologies.

June 30, 2017

BLM Group USA (Novi, MI), a global leader in the manufacture of tube and sheet metal processing equipment has formally opened their new headquarters.

The new 75,000 sq ft facility provides even greater access for customers to explore the company’s products, services and technologies. It features an impressive 35,000 sq.ft. showroom, a separate machine setup and tooling area, multiple training rooms and an expanded parts department with upgraded inventory tracking and order fulfillment system. The expansion is designed to respond to the company’s continued growth.

Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, the president and chief operating officer stated, “Our new Headquarters and Tech Center was built with our customers in mind. The showroom alone is as large as our previous building.  We’re excited to be able to provide a more comprehensive presentation of our product line and to demo more products under one roof. Our ability to facilitate larger training classes further enhances our focus on service and support.”

The new headquarters is located at 46850 Cartier Drive, Novi, MI., 48377.

www.blmgroup.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Seventh WZL Gear Conference
July 18 - 19, 2017
Sheraton Inn – Ann Arbor, MI
Improving Surface Defect Measurement
July 18, 2017
Webinar hosted by 4D Technology, Tucson, AZ
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement