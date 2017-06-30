BLM Group USA Opens New Headquarters and Tech Center

The new 75,000 sq ft facility provides greater access for customers to explore the company’s products, services and technologies.

BLM Group USA (Novi, MI), a global leader in the manufacture of tube and sheet metal processing equipment has formally opened their new headquarters.

The new 75,000 sq ft facility provides even greater access for customers to explore the company’s products, services and technologies. It features an impressive 35,000 sq.ft. showroom, a separate machine setup and tooling area, multiple training rooms and an expanded parts department with upgraded inventory tracking and order fulfillment system. The expansion is designed to respond to the company’s continued growth.

Dr. Jeffrey Ahrstrom, the president and chief operating officer stated, “Our new Headquarters and Tech Center was built with our customers in mind. The showroom alone is as large as our previous building. We’re excited to be able to provide a more comprehensive presentation of our product line and to demo more products under one roof. Our ability to facilitate larger training classes further enhances our focus on service and support.”

The new headquarters is located at 46850 Cartier Drive, Novi, MI., 48377.

