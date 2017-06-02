Bosch Names Walter as Preferred Supplier

This marks the fourth time that Walter has received this accolade.

Walter AG (Tübingen, Germany) has won the coveted title of Preferred Supplier from Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany), marking the fourth time they have received this accolade. “Walter is a partner we have been able to rely on over the years and they continue to come up with exciting new innovations,” said Batu Ulucay of Bosch.

The two companies have worked together for many years on a shared vision of digital transformation and Industry 4.0. In this emerging environment, partnerships based on tight-knit networks and innovation are proving to be key to business success. With recent innovations in cutting tool development and their new Technology Center, Walter is able to provide Bosch with the support it needs to increase the productivity of its processes, lengthen tool life, and, as a result, reduce costs.

“We are on hand to help them with any concerns or issues that may arise and are sure to perform all services required with efficiency,” noted Helmut Depner, a Walter global account manager for Bosch. “We are very proud to have been awarded this certificate. For us, it is a clear indication that we are doing a good job and that our work is being appreciated and considered important by our customer.”

