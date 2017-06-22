Bunting Magnetics Adds New Territory Sales Managers

Carlos Chamorro leads sales efforts in the Northeast states, Nolan Lamb manages sales in the Southwest.

Bunting® Magnetics Co. (Newton, KS), a leader in moving, removing and holding metal, announced the appointment of two new sales representatives: Carlos J. Chamorro, Jr. will manage sales growth in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. He is based in suburban Philadelphia. Nolan Lamb will support customers in Southern California, Southern Nevada (including Las Vegas) and Arizona. He is based in suburban Los Angeles.

“I am excited to have these seasoned pros join our sales team,” commented Rod Henricks, the director of sales at Bunting Magnetics who made the announcement. “They have both been proven to be attentive and growth-oriented sales professionals who have many years of sales and technical experience. I am confident our current and new customers will benefit from their skills as they help provide solutions to their processing challenges.”

Both men have garnered a decade of territory sales experience in business-to-business manufacturing, including supporting distributors, OEMs and end-users alike. Prior to joining the company, Chamorro was the eastern regional sales manager for CECO Environmental Corporation, while Lamb was a key account manager for Southco Inc.

