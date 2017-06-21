Coldwater Machine Expands Complex Part Machining Capability

They have added a new DMG Mori NTX-2000 5-axis multi-tasking machining center for their build-to-print and design-and-build services.

Coldwater Machine Company (Coldwater, OH), a leading engineered systems provider that manufactures and integrates precision equipment and tools, has announced the expansion of their complex part machining capability with the addition of a DMG Mori NTX-2000 5-axis multi-tasking machining center to enhance their build-to-print and design-and-build services. They are recognized for precision machining of workpieces with complex geometries in a wide variety of materials for customers in the aviation, automotive, and energy industries.

The NTX 2000 can handle components up to 24 in diameter with lengths up to 60 in, providing an extensive range of machining. In addition to precision, the new equipment enhances the company’s ability to deliver even better efficiency to their customers due to the integration of both turning and machining in one high performance work center. The NTX 2000 joins three other DMG Mori machining centers on the shop floor, for a total of over 45 machine tools for milling, turning, boring, drilling and grinding.

Coldwater’s material expertise includes tool steel, low carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, Hastelloy®, Inconel® and other exotic metal alloys, as well as composite and plastic materials in sizes up to 236 in x 98 in. Their climate controlled state-of-the-art facility is equipped with three 60 ft x 550 ft crane bays and heavy lifting equipment capable of moving components weighing up to 25 tons. Inspections are performed with advanced CMM and laser tracker equipment.

The company can custom machine large metal components to customer print specification or engage their engineering team, comprised of experts in developing solutions for difficult part holding applications to assist in design. Producing prototypes, one-offs and short-run production, they have extensive experience manufacturing jigs, fixtures and tools for a variety of industries. For more information, click here .

Coldwater Machine Company, 911 North Second Street, Coldwater, OH 45828-8736, 419-678-4877, dbarry@coldwatermachine.com, www.coldwatermachine.com.