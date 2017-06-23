Dengensha Mfg. Merges with Nastoa Welding Technologies

This deal creates Dengensha Toa, a new company that offers automotive, agricultural machinery and general manufacturers a comprehensive line of resistance welding equipment.

Dengensha Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Kawasaki, Japan), the parent company of Dengensha America Corporation (Bedford, OH), recently merged with Nastoa Welding Technologies Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan) to create Dengensha Toa Co., Ltd., a new international force in resistance welding. According to a company spokesman, “This merger enables Dengensha Toa to be more than just a leading new force in international resistance welding equipment manufacturing. By focusing on the development of new products with the ability to join different types of materials together, this new company is now aiming to become a more comprehensive global joining equipment manufacturer.”

Dengensha Mfg., founded in 1935, is considered to be a leading resistance welding equipment manufacturer in Japan. Global headquarters are in Kawasaki with affiliate companies in the U.S., India, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, and the U.K. Founded in 1948 and a subsidiary of Dengensha since 2014, Nastoa Welding Technologies was previously the third largest resistance welding equipment manufacturer in Japan.

Dengensha Toa now offers automotive, agricultural machinery and general manufacturers one of the most complete lines of resistance welding equipment in the world, with projection and spot stationary welders, capacitor discharge welders, weld guns, feeders, controls, transformers, consumables, and spare parts. A full line of standard capacitor discharge welders are the most recent examples of the dynamic synergy that will continue to generate advanced technologies from these two industry leaders. The new company will also provide international training and support for the complete product line. In the coming months, they will streamline this solution-based product line.

www.dengensha.com