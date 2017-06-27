DESTACO Receives Vendor of the Year Award

Recognized for excellence in sales performance, profitability, product innovation, marketing, field support, operational performance and outstanding customer service in 2016.

DESTACO (Auburn Hills, MI), a leading global provider of high-performance automation, workholding and containment solutions, recently received “Tooling Components Vendor of the Year” honors from MSC Industrial Supply Company (Melvin, NY), a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America.

The award recognizes them for excellence in sales performance, profitability, product innovation, marketing, field support, operational performance and outstanding customer service in 2016. Their company is the inaugural winner of the Vendor of the Year award in the tooling components category as a supplier of manual and pneumatic clamps.

“We work hard to bring deep expertise and insight to help our manufacturing customers keep their operations up and running and improve their efficiency and performance. Our supplier partners play a critical role in bringing value to customers in this way,” stated Ryan Esposito, the vice president of metalworking product management for MSC. “Their team did an outstanding job of bringing economic value to our customers in 2016 and we are pleased to recognize their efforts with our Vendor of the Year award in the tooling components category.”

“Collaboration is the key component to the success we saw with MSC,” stated Stefan Eggers, the vice president of global sales and service at DESTACO. “In pairing our entire team with MSC’s tooling components team, we were able to work proactively and provide additional value with faster service, special product needs and local assistance, which enabled us to overcome customer support challenges quickly and effectively.”

www.destaco.com