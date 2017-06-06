Dorner Acquires Sautem

This acquisition better positions them to continue growing their presence in Mexico and Latin America.

Dorner Holding Company (Hartland, WI), the parent company of Dorner Mfg. Corp. (Hartland, WI), an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems, has announced the acquisition of Sautem (Jalisco, Mexico), a leading designer and supplier of process automation equipment in Mexico.

The acquisition is the latest step in Dorner Holding’s international expansion. In the past two years the company has acquired: Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. This addition better positions them to continue growing their presence in Mexico and Latin America.

“We continue to see new opportunities in these regions. The addition of Sautem, a company with more than 15 years of experience in process automation, will allow us to better support this growing market,” said Terry Schadeberg, the president and chief executive officer of Dorner Mfg. “On behalf of everyone in our company, I’d like to welcome their employees to the Dorner family.”

www.dornerconveyors.com