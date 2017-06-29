DuBois Chemicals Acquires Blue Star Lubrication

The addition of high performance lubricants and exceptional field support is a perfect fit for them to add more value to their customers’ operations.

DuBois Chemicals (Sharonville, OH), a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer, is pleased to announce they have acquired Blue Star Lubrication Technology (Schaumburg, IL).

Blue Star primarily serves the needs of the general manufacturing, steel, cement, mining and automotive industries. The company provides customers with high performance industrial lubricants such as, specialty greases and gear oils, along with many other specialty lubricants and metalworking fluids that include forming fluids, rust preventive solutions, and straight oils. They combine top quality products with experienced technical support to customers throughout the United States and Canada.

Jeff Welsh, the chief executive officer of DuBois, is excited about the unique solutions the two companies can provide to their customers. He stated, “We believe that this acquisition will allow us to increase our presence in significant customers and important segments. The expanded product line will also allow us to meet and exceed the expectations of current customers in new applications areas.”

The addition of high performance lubricants and exceptional field support is a perfect fit for their strategic quest to add more value to their customers’ operations. The president and chief executive officer of Blue Star, Jeff Worth, believes the acquisition will enhance DuBois’ product and service capabilities.

www.duboischemicals.com, www.bluestarlt.com