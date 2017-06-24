Emuge and OPEN MIND Establish Partnership

They will share technical data and best practices on machining applications and programs, conduct joint seminars and develop advanced cutting tool and CAM software solutions.

Emuge Corporation (West Boylston, MA), a leading manufacturer of high performance taps, drills, end mills and other rotary tools, announced that they have established a partnership with OPEN MIND Technologies AG (Wessling, Germany), a leading developer of CAM/CAD software solutions worldwide. Recently the companies, which have had a history of collaborating to influence their respective cutting tool and CAM software developments, formally agreed to partner. They will continue to share technical data and best practices on machining applications and programs, participate in joint seminars and collaborate to develop and promote advanced, high productivity machining solutions for North American manufacturing professionals.

“We are very pleased to officially partner with them. We both have enjoyed a long, successful synergy, developing and providing cutting edge machining solutions for manufacturers throughout the world. This formally reinforces our commitment with them to provide the most advanced technology and machining productivity for our customers in North America,” said Bob Hellinger, the president of Emuge.

“We are pleased to officially acknowledge our partnership with them. Our goals of offering leading high productivity solutions for manufacturing customers are closely aligned. We are looking forward to further leverage our resources and expertise to jointly develop the most advanced machining strategies for today’s manufacturers,” said Alan Levine, the managing director of OPEN MIND Technologies USA, Inc. (Needham, MA).

Both companies are planning upcoming training and seminar events for 2017. Customers will be notified and information on events will also be posted on their respective websites.

www.emuge.com, www.openmind-tech.com