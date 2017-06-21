Eriez Executive to Serve on MANA Board

Charlie Ingram is the first manufacturer to serve on the Manufacturers’ Agents National Association board since its founding in 1947.

Charlie Ingram, the vice president of sales and marketing at Eriez® Manufacturing Company (Erie, PA), has been named to the board of directors of the Manufacturers’ Agents National Association (MANA; Morton Grove, IL). According to MANA president Charley Cohen, Ingram is the first manufacturer to serve on this board since its founding in 1947.

Ingram joined Eriez in 1994 after serving as the manager of international marketing at Chicago Pneumatic Tool and also as the general manager of their Canadian affiliate. Eriez has been a MANA member since 1990 and Ingram has been their lead representative for MANA since 1994, having served as a presenter and panelist at MANA events such as Keystone, MANAFest, Teleforums and Manufacturer Seminar. He has also written numerous articles for their Agency Sales magazine. In 2013, he launched a one-year Eriez-sponsored membership to MANA for all company representatives.

Ingram has degrees in political science and history from Denison University and a certificate in advanced management from the University of Tennessee. Charlie and his wife Emily live in Fairview, PA, and have two adult children who live in the Chicago area.

