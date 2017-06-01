Fast 5-Axis Scanning on Linear Motor-Driven CMM

Ideal for measuring parts used in automotive, aerospace and medical applications, the Revolution LM linear motor-driven CMM from AIMS Metrology uses a Renishaw REVO 5-axis scanning system to scan five times faster than conventional touch probes with submicron accuracy.

When it comes to coordinate measuring machines, shops want less downtime and lower cost of ownership. In response, AIMS Metrology (Dayton, OH) designed and built the Revolution LM, the first linear motor-driven CMM with 5-axis measurement capabilities that combines a robust frame with the REVO 5-axis scanning system from Renishaw Inc. (West Dundee, IL) to provide submicron accuracy in the laboratory environment. The LM is especially suited to the needs of the automotive, aerospace and medical markets. “Unlike conventional machines with belts and pulleys, we chose to design our LM model with linear motors,” says Mark Gearding, the co-owner of AIMS. “This is the only CMM on the market that uses this configuration. For manufacturers that need a laboratory grade CMM, it means virtually no maintenance and downtime.”

Renishaw 5-axis probe technology is able to scan five times faster than conventional touch probes. AIMS integrated a granite work plate into the LM’s frame and constructed the CMM’s mobile bridge out of aluminum for higher rigidity and lower inertia. These features provide higher accuracy and repeatability. A large Z-axis ram, also produced from aluminum, gives users the flexibility to use a variety of motorized probe heads. The margin of error or hysteresis is minimized because the LM’s steel optical scales float in an aluminum carrier. The LM is equipped with Renishaw MODUS software and supported by comprehensive aftermarket services.

Advanced Industrial Measurement Systems, 2580 Kohnle Drive, Miamisburg, OH 45342, 937-320-4930, www.aimsmetrology.com.