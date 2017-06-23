Forney Industries Receives Small Business of the Year Award

They are recognized for their company culture, treatment of employees, community involvement, innovation, outstanding business practice and participation in many community initiatives.

Forney Industries, Inc. (Fort Collins, CO) a national leader in supplying the retail and industrial markets with metalworking and welding products, was honored by the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce with the 2017 Small Business of the Year Award for the large company category (51 employees to 200 employees). The awards were presented at the recent Celebrating Small Business Awards event in Fort Collins.

“We are honored to be recognized in this way by the Chamber of Commerce,” said Steve Anderson, the president and chief executive officer of the company. “Our success is truly dependent on our employees who come to work each day and give it their all to follow our mission of being a reputable and successful company in this community.” Anderson is the third generation to oversee Forney Industries. He is not only dedicated to the success of the company but to the community of Fort Collins. “Forney has been in this city since the day our family started the business more than 80 years ago,” noted. “It is equally important to our company to give back to this great community.”

In order to receive one of the four 2017 Small Business of the Year Awards, businesses had to have first been nominated and then complete an extensive application that focused on company culture, treatment of employees, community involvement and more. Forney Industries was recognized for their emphasis on innovation, outstanding business practice and participation in many community initiatives.

The company is one of America’s oldest family owned, welding and metalworking product companies. Founded in 1932, they began with the invention of the instant heat soldering iron and introduced the first publicly available arc welder in the mid-1930s. Today they offer almost 9,000 products, serving the automotive, hardware, farm and ranch, industrial and do-it-yourself markets, to all 50 states through their extensive customer service network.

