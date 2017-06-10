Fullerton Tool Partners with Haimer

After signing a licensing agreement with Haimer they are now offering their end mills to the U.S. market with the Safe-Lock System.

Fullerton Tool Company Inc. (Saginaw, MI), a U.S. cutting tool manufacturer, and Haimer USA (Villa Park, IL), a market leader in tool holding technology, recently signed a U.S. licensing agreement. Fullerton is now offering their end mills to the U.S. market with the Haimer Safe-Lock™System.

The unique Safe-Lock design in cutting tools and tool holders combines high precision shrink fit clamping with a positive form locking mechanism. This prevents round cutting tools from being rotated or completely pulled out from tool holders during heavy machining. The combination of a symmetrical locking tool design with high concentricity and excellent balance of the Safe-Lock system, results in a vibration-free machining process.This leads to more efficient metal removal rates, superior to that of conventional milling chucks or weldon side-lock tool holders.

Fullerton Tool has been in the manufacturing of solid carbide cutting tools for 75 years, and is recognized as a leader in precision-made tooling that is used in virtually all industries including the medical, aerospace, automotive, and mold and die industries. Their innovations led them to design cutting tools that allowed increased precision while reducing vibrations for greater speeds and increased metal removal rates (MRR). However, the increased MRR can lead to a potential pull-out of the cutting tool during aggressive machining due to higher helix angles and increased cutting forces. This fact has led their team to look for a solution that enables full realization for their tools potential cutting speeds. Their research, along with customer feedback, led them to partner with the Haimer Safe-Lock system technology.

Brendt Holden, the president of Haimer stated, “We are very happy to have formed a partnership with Fullerton, an American market leader in the cutting tool industry. Their precision-made tooling is well suited for our Safe-Lock system. I fully believe their customers will welcome the added security and inherent balance and precision of the system that will allow them to increase their shop’s productivity.”

“Our recent collaboration with Haimer is yet another example of putting the customer first. Not only are we excited to partner with their company, they share a similar history of being an innovative, family-owned, customer-focused manufacturer, but as a Safe-Lock provider we will continue to improve profits at the spindle for customers,” stated Patrick Curry, the president of Fullerton Tool. “Combining their innovative tool holding technology with our groundbreaking advanced performance solid carbide tooling, will impact manufacturers significantly who are looking to improve their metal removal rates and quality of the parts they produce.”

Since its launch in 2007, the Safe-Lock System has developed very successfully and excited many international customers. Last year alone, the growth was four times higher compared to previous years. This boom can be attributed to recognizing that the productivity increases resulting from the pull out protection is not restricted to typical aerospace applications, but the cost and time savings can also be used in any typical milling application.

www.fullertontool.com, www.haimer-usa.com