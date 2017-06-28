Advertisement

GenSwiss Launches New Website

The new site features a range of new graphics, easy access to new products and overall improvements for user interactions.

June 28, 2017

GenSwiss (Westfield, MA), a leading source for tools, accessories and assistance for small parts and Swiss machining, has launched their new website featuring a range of new graphics, easy access to new products and overall improvements for user interactions. GenSwiss proudly represents PCM, Utilis and Louis Belet along with a range of proprietary produced products for small parts manufacturing and Swiss Type machining.

www.genswiss.com

