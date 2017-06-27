GF Machining Solutions Launches New Apprenticeship Program for High School Students

The program scheduled to begin this fall, offers paths for application engineers and field-services engineers, and will accept up to five participants in its inaugural year.

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) launched their “learn and earn” apprenticeship program with the signing of the first official candidate during the company’s Solutions Days manufacturing event. The two-day open house event took place at their Lincolnshire, IL headquarters and included live equipment demonstrations and technical presentations.

The program scheduled to begin this fall, offers paths for application engineers and field-services engineers, and will accept up to five participants in its inaugural year. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, the application engineers will help analyze machine performance and provide technical support, while field-service engineers will assist in coordinating activities that relate to the installation and repair of machines and other manufacturing equipment.

During a presentation outlining the program, Jon Carlson, a company marketing specialist stated that they plan to choose apprentices from local area high schools including Mundelein, Palatine and others. He explained that the program is in partnership with Harper Community College and Chicago’s Industrial Consortium for Advanced Technical Training.

Apprentices will alternate between class time and real-world, hands on experience, while earning an associate’s degree at Harper Community College, a DIHK certificate and a Department of Labor Certificate.

GF Machining Solutions will pay apprentices’ tuition, as well as provide them with an hourly wage plus benefits such as health insurance and paid time off. “Student loans don’t go away, so why start with one?” Carlson questioned.

www.gfms.com