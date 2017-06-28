Advertisement

GF Machining Solutions Secures Major U.S. Aerospace Order

GKN Aerospace has placed an order for several high-precision milling machine tools, software and automation.

June 28, 2017

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL), a division of Georg Fischer, has won a significant order from GKN Aerospace New England, Inc. (Manchester, CT). The company has ordered several high-precision milling machine tools, software and automation – all that will be backed with GF Machining Solutions training, service and support.

With the new GKN contract, GF Machining Solutions further strengthens their position as a leading supplier to the aircraft engine building industry. GKN Aerospace, the aerospace operation of GKN plc (Redditch, England), is one of the world’s largest independent first tier aerospace suppliers.

Liechti Engineering AG (Langnau, Switzerland) – one of the companies under the GF Machining Solutions brand umbrella – will build the new machine tools, and with them, GKN will produce key stator vanes for jet engines. Order delivery is expected to happen between the third quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018.

www.gfms.com

