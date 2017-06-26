Heimatec Rolls Out New Website

The new site is easily navigated, mobile phone friendly, and offers an in-depth look at the company’s extensive lines of standard and machine brand tooling.

Heimatec Inc. (Prospect Heights, IL), a market leader in live tooling for the North American machine tool industry, announced the rollout of its new website at www.heimatecinc.com.

The new site offers an in-depth look at the company’s extensive lines of standard and machine brand tooling, including the new Tecnicrafts line of collets and guide bushings, specifically designed for the Swiss machine tool market.

It also includes dozens of downloadable PDF catalogs, as well as an online tool search feature and videos of various live tool demonstrations. A “contact” page offers customers the option to inquire directly from the site, and easy access to local manufacturer’s representative information. The site is easily navigated and is mobile phone friendly.

Also included is a dropdown section on custom designed tooling, which the company offers in addition to their standard tooling and machine brand specific line. Tooling experts work directly with customers to design solutions to suit specific requirements for all CNC lathes, helping to solve the most challenging applications in multiple markets served by the company.

Heimatec tools offers some of the highest precision and most advanced technology available in the machine tool accessory market. The company is acknowledged as a world leader in live tools, angle heads and multi-spindle drill heads with over 40,000 designs in their database.

Their North American distribution headquarters are located in Prospect Heights, IL (Chicagoland area), with world headquarters and all manufacturing based in Germany. A team of manufacturers’ representatives covers the North American market.

www.heimatecinc.com