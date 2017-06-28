Heule Tool Receives Visit from Parent Company Heule AG

Heule Tool Corporation (HTC; Loveland, OH) recently received a visit from representatives of Swiss corporation, Heule Werkzeug AG (Balgach, Switzerland). Ulf Heule, Rita Heule and Christoph Keel toured the company’s new facility and met with the employees to offer support, direction and inspiration to grow their business in North America. HTC manages sales of all company products and services to the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

Both Ulf Heule and his father before him, Heinrich Heule, who started Heule Werkzeug in 1961, have been the guiding forces and foundation of HTC from the beginning. The company was founded in 1988 in Michigan to support a wide range of hole-finishing tools for ID/OD deburring, countersinking, chamfering, and counterboring for larger industrial manufacturing companies throughout North America.

Gary Brown, the company’s North American president who started working for HTC in 1989, has been strongly connected with the family and their Swiss offices since he began with the company. The longstanding ties among the leadership and the fact that they remain a family business make their corporate culture close-knit and supportive

