Hexagon Acquires FASys

The acquisition of a system integration specialist greatly strengthens Vero Software’s CAM application capabilities.

Hexagon AB (North Kingstown, RI) has completed the acquisition of FASys Industrie-EDV-Systeme (GmbH; Cologne, Germany), a system integration specialist and provider of software and hardware solutions for production-oriented tasks. FASys has an established working relationship with the Hexagon-owned CAD/CAM specialist Vero Software, and the acquisition enhances Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence’s solution offering in the production areas of the manufacturing process.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cologne, Germany, FASys is a leading vendor of manufacturing software solutions, including DIN 4000/4003-based tool and resource management, and the integration of presetting and CNC machines (DNC).

Commenting on the acquisition, Steve Sivitter, the chief executive officer at Vero Software said, “In looking to expand our technology portfolio beyond CAM, the acquisition of FASys is a very important step. The company brings great technology and a wealth of manufacturing experience to Vero Software. We’ve been collaborating with them for some years, so it’s exciting to help the team there expand their global reach and provide our existing customers with more technology to improve productivity.”

Michael Gottschild, the general manager at FASys added, “We are extremely pleased to be joining Hexagon. We know we are becoming part of a company with a similar view on how to boost our customers’ productivity, reduce costs and improve quality. We will move forward together with the expertise, knowledge and resources necessary to deliver innovative solutions at an even faster pace.”

www.hexagon.com