Hexagon Invests in New Smart Factory

They will spend 90 million euros on a new 52,000 sq m advanced facility in China that will produce metrology systems for their Manufacturing Intelligence division.

Hexagon AB (Stockholm, Sweden), a leading global provider of information technology systems, has revealed plans to invest approximately 90 million euros in a new 52,000 sq m state-of-the-art production facility in Hongdao, China. Details were announced by Norbert Hanke, the president of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, as part of their recent HxGN LIVE international conference that took place at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Hanke provided information about the project during his keynote Building the Factory of the Future.

The new site, which primarily will produce metrology systems for the MI division, will utilize smart manufacturing technologies to produce and calibrate the systems, as well as house software development and customer support teams covering the wider company portfolio. The Hongdao facility will also include office and meeting space, recreational areas for employees and a solution center. Construction will be managed using Hexagon’s own enterprise construction solution, HxGN SMART Build, and is slated to begin this year, with completion targeted for 2020.

“The factories of the future must be flexible, modular working environments with data-driven ecosystems that embed agility and quality into every phase of the production process,” said Ola Rollén, the president and chief executive officer of Hexagon. “Our new facility not only will deliver high-class products and services for our customers in China and the surrounding region, but also pioneer new technologies to support smart manufacturing.”

www.hexagon.com