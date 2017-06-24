High Temperature Walk-In Oven Heat Treats and Bakes Varnish

The No. 852 oven from Grieve is ideal for handling flammable solvents.

No. 852 is an 850 deg F (454 deg C), high temperature walk-in oven from The Grieve Corporation (Round Lake, IL) that is currently being used for heat treating and baking varnish at a user facility. Workspace dimensions of this oven measure 60 in W x 96 in D x 72 in H. This oven has 120 kW installed in Incoloy-sheathed tubular heating elements, while a 7,800 cfm, 5 hp recirculating blower provides combination airflow to the workload. The oven also has 8 in insulated walls and a 4 in insulated floor.

Additional features include an aluminized steel interior and exterior and safety equipment for handling flammable solvents, including explosion venting door hardware. Controls on the No. 852 include a digital indicating temperature controller and manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors.

