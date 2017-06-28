Hoffmann Acquires Contorion

This acquisition will allow them to expand their expertise in the digitalization space and serve customers faster, with more detailed advice across all markets and channels.

An agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Contorion GmbH (Berlin, Germany), a specialist online provider of professional trade and industry supplies, by Hoffmann Group (Munich, Germany), a leading system partner for high-quality tools, and parent company of Hoffman Group USA (Knoxville, TN). The contractual partners have agreed not to disclose the financial details surrounding the agreement. Closure of the acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant anti-trust authorities.

“Contorion complements our business model perfectly,” explains Dr. Robert Blackburn, the chairman of the board of executive directors and the chief executive officer of Hoffmann. “This strategic move will allow us to significantly expand our expertise in the digitalization space. In the future, by working together, we will be able to serve our customers even more effectively with better, faster, and more detailed advice across all markets and channels. We warmly welcome their employees with their positive, dynamic start-up culture to the Hoffmann family.”

“Joining forces with their company will further strengthen our innovative drive,” adds Dr. Christoph Steiger, the director of digital business and chief digital officer at Hoffmann. “This young team will form the core of our innovation hub dedicated to continuously developing new, digital offers for our customers.”

“We look forward to leveraging our strengths even more effectively through our alliance with them,” elaborates Dr. Frederick Roehder, the founder and managing director of Contorion. “We will bundle and expand our individual strengths and capitalize effectively on the resulting market potential. There is huge scope for growth here.”

Contorion will be incorporated into the Hoffmann Group as an independent company brand. The Group plans to further expand Contorion’s site in Berlin.

