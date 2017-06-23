How to Prevent “Walking” When Drilling Curved Surfaces

The SST self-centering split point drill bit from Walter Surface Technologies allows for the drilling of any size of hole in a single operation.

Walter Surface Technologies (Windsor, CT), a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies, announces the introduction of their SST™ (Super Speed Tip) drill bits in the United States, following 25 years of industry-leading success in Canada. “When it comes to drill bits, users are looking to simplify their inventory,” explains Ryan Boyd, the product manager of tooling and power tools for Walter Surface Technologies. “Based on this principle, we developed a product that is engineered to last longer, perform exceptionally on a variety of materials, and drill more holes faster. Simply put, this is the only drill bit they will ever need.”

The state-of-the-art, self-centering split point prevents the “walking” effect on curved surfaces and allows for the drilling of any size of hole in a single operation. The drill bits’ high-flow spiral and chisel edge design maximize chip evacuation, and the field-proven SST heat and surface treatment reduces friction and increases chip flow. Available in a variety of bit and tap sizes, these drill bits are made with an exclusive M35 cobalt blend for superior performance and designed with a quick shank to ensure fast and secure tightening in hand-held tools.

