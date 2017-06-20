How to Simplify and Optimize Manufacturing with Cloud ERP

Cloud ERP from Global Shop Solutions eliminates on-premise servers and the costly IT support they demand so that shops can spend more time on the job at hand and pushing their business forward, knowing their data is safe and secure.

With the ever changing landscape called the manufacturing industry, it’s important to acknowledge the technological shift being witnessed during the last decade. One of the biggest shifts is moving data from on-premise servers to the Cloud. Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), an international producer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, announced their continual efforts to promote efficiencies on the shop floor with top performance through the use of Cloud ERP.

Designed to eliminate the need of on-premise servers and the costly IT support they demand, this cloud-based ERP software was specifically created with manufacturing users in mind. Users are now offered the same robust ERP software experience, but with increased accessibility, speed, and security. With the reduced need for focusing on hardware and software, shops can now spend more time focusing on the job at hand and pushing forward their business, knowing their data is safe and secure.

“Continuous innovation is the name of the game. I’m immensely proud of our team identifying new ways to simplify manufacturing for our users. Cloud ERP is just one of the many ways we continue to transform ERP for the industry and our users,” says Dusty Alexander, the chief executive officer of the company.

With Cloud ERP, users can experience the power of ERP software for manufacturers in the Amazon Web Service cloud. Accessibility, security and faster system response harmonize to guarantee an uptime of 99.95 percent. Manufacturers can continue to deliver a quality part on-time every time, with nearly 30 applications available from quote-to-cash as if they were using the on-premise deployment method that Global Shop Solutions users have been using for 40 years. With a customer-centric frame of mind, Cloud ERP is completely customizable to the needs of any manufacturing business. “They are always a step ahead of us. We’re always trying to catch up with all of their innovations and updates,” says Emilio Ortega, the quality director at Solar Spring and Wire Forms (Elk Grove Village, IL), a Global Shop Solutions user.

When utilizing Cloud ERP, Global Shop Solutions handles all updates and maintenance in-house, giving users the most up-to-date version operating at top speed. Maintenance-free software and speed is paired with quick and simple automatic cloud-based data backups so files and data are never lost. To learn more about Cloud ERP and its extensive list of benefits it can provide to a manufacturing business, please click here .

